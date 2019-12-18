Consider how your DevOps organization collaborates today. Do teams struggle with particular challenges or hurdles? What aspects of a modern messaging platform can help them be more productive and efficient? The following considerations can help you identify the features and capabilities of a messaging platform that can empower your DevOps teams to work smarter together.

RELATED CONTENT:

Challenges to effective DevOps collaboration

The top reasons to adopt a modern messaging platform

Real-time messaging across the DevOps lifecycle

1. Functionality

You’ll want a messaging platform that can serve as your centralized hub for enabling workstream collaboration and storing project activity data. Look for robust features that can support your unique team, such as:

Configurability to match your organization and project structures

Searchable message histories, threaded conversations

Rich media support: share multiple file formats, communicate via voice, video, and screen sharing

Language syntax support for collaborating on code snippets

Multilingual UI for global teams

Tools and resources to migrate data from legacy messaging platforms

Fast, lightweight client apps that do not consume large amounts of memory

2. User Experience

To boost team productivity, your messaging platform must be one that your engineers want to use. Be sure to gather usability feedback from your power users. Many developers particularly value the following features and characteristics:

Easy, intuitive, enjoyable to use

Public and private channels

Compact view allowing users to fi t as much information on a screen as possible

Rich text formatting like Markdown and code snippet formatting

Cross-platform availability, including Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and desktop browser

Specific features or capabilities requested by your team

3. Customization & Integrations

To truly tap the power of a modern messaging platform, you’ll want to consider how it can integrate with your DevOps environment of tools, services, and systems. Evaluate which tools your team uses and which integrations are highest priority. The following will give you the most flexibility:

Ability to easily integrate with internal legacy systems

Easy-to-set up integration processes with good documentation

good documentation Ecosystem of third-party bots and plugins

Ability to build your own bots or custom integrations

Extensibility with open source APIs and an SDK

Scalability to meet the needs of a growing enterprise

4. Data Security & Compliance

If your company is like most enterprises, you’ll need a messaging platform that gives you control over how your messaging data is handled, secured, and stored. Your IT organization may require the following:

Compliance with industry regulations or standards

Complete control over data behind the company firewall

company firewall Multiple hosting choices: on-premise, private or public cloud

Access to source code and control over a single-tenant system

single-tenant system Ability to conduct eDiscovery and compliance audits and generate reports

Mobile access governance through Enterprise Mobility Management solutions

Secure single sign-on using your authentication framework

Learn more at Mattermost.

Content provided by SD Times and Mattermost