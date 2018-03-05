From the WannaCry ransomware attack that resonated across the globe, to the massive Equifax breach and series of security mistakes that followed, 2017 saw a major uptick in cyberattacks, with no signs of slowing down.

While each incident was unique, they all highlighted the complexity of applying security at scale. Wrangling the vast number of servers, applications and endpoints a large organization has is difficult, and while attackers only have to find one flawed system to create a breach, defenders need to get them all right.

Fortunately, in the last decade we finally learned how to properly deal with large scale systems – by embracing DevOps. Can we apply the culture, process and technology changes DevOps modeled to make security scale?

Here are my top 5 predictions 2018, marking it as a pivotal year for the DevSecOps movement:

1. Digital transformation initiatives will start including security transformation.

Over the last few years, many enterprises have been heavily investing in modernizing their technology platforms, looking to dramatically accelerate the pace of development and level of innovation. These companies understand that if you don’t move fast, you’ll be left behind, and are willing to adapt their processes, software and even culture to keep up with the times.

These projects focus on accelerating development, and often overlook the implications for their security practices. However, using security gates in a continuous development process or expecting dev to handle security without the proper tools will simply not work.



As these initiatives roll out in earnest during 2018, outdated security practices will clash with modern development, causing development slowdowns and security “close calls”. Companies will learn to appreciate this concern, invest in understanding how their security activity must change, and incorporate these changes into their digital transformation initiatives.