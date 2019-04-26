This week’s highlighted open-source project, Bleve, provides modern text indexing in Go.

The project’s main features include intelligent defaults backed by powerful configuration and supported field types such as text, numeric and date. It also includes supported query types such as term, phrase, match, match phrase, prefix and many more.

Tf-idf scoring, search result match highlighting and aggregating facet support are also included in Bleve.

Some applications that use Bleve include Caddy, an alternate web server; cbft, which allows full-text searches of the Couchbase server;software and goin, a full-text search indexer for files on a disk.

Bleve can be used as a drop-in replacement for Solr and ElasticSearch which are written in Java.