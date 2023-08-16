Google announced a few upgrades to its AI-powered Search experience (SGE) to help users “better learn and make sense of information on the web: whether it’s deepening your understanding of complicated concepts, boosting your coding skills or tracking down details within a complex topic,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Google is planning to add improvements to responses on a wide range of topics such as science, economics, and history. The update will allow users to hover over specific words to see definitions and related visuals like diagrams or images. Additionally, users can tap on these elements to delve deeper into the topic.

SGE now offers AI-generated summaries that assist with tasks involving various programming languages and tools. For instance, it supplies solutions to queries about how to perform certain actions and presents recommended code snippets for frequently encountered tasks.

With recent enhancements, sections of code within these summaries will be color-coded using syntax highlighting. This enhancement speeds up and simplifies the process of recognizing components like keywords, comments, and strings, making it more efficient for quickly understanding code.

Google also launched an early experiment in Search Labs called “SGE while browsing,” available in the Google app on Android and iOS, and coming to Chrome on desktop in the days ahead. The aim is to test how generative AI can help users navigate information online and get to the core of what they’re looking for faster.

“SGE while browsing” is a feature aimed at enhancing interaction with extensive online content from publishers and creators. It simplifies content discovery while web browsing. When visiting certain web pages, users can access an AI-generated summary of the main ideas in an article. This summary includes links that navigate directly to the desired information on the page. Additionally, the “Explore on page” function allows users to delve deeper by presenting questions the article addresses and enabling quick navigation to the relevant sections for further understanding.