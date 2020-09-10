Application development platform provider JourneyApps has announced a new solution that aims to bring the power of low-code and professional code app development together. OXIDE is a next-generation Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for building and maintaining business applications.

According to the company, OXIDE fills a gap in the application development market by combining the speed and efficiency of low-code platforms with the flexibility and power of professional development in a single platform.

“The problem is that when you’re using low-code / no-code platforms and apps become more complex, the visual point-and-click development approach becomes unwieldy and the speed of development slows down dramatically. On the other hand, IT groups are so backlogged that it’s not feasible for them to build all these apps using their traditional professional development tools,” said Conrad Hofmeyr, the CEO of JourneyApps. “This is why there is a clear need for an app development platform that allows complex apps to be built primarily with code in a rapid and highly productive way.”

OXIDE allows developers to switch between code and visual tools to build cross-platform apps on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux without additional configurations. Any app built in OXIDE can be run as a web app in a browser, making it ideal for use cases such as customer portals.

Other features include multi-window and customizable workspaces, pair programming capabilities, code as the first-class citizen, and visual point-and-click tools.

“COVID-19 has spurred many companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Kobie Botha, the chief product officer at JourneyApps. “The code-centric approach at the heart of OXIDE enables companies to respond to this challenge by rapidly scaling the delivery of ambitious apps without scaling developer headcount.”

