Low-code provider Mendix has announced a number of new initiatives at its Mendix World conference this week. According to the company, these initiatives are designed to “support and accelerate the creation, sharing, and monetization of low-code functionality, service components, and prepackaged digital solutions needed to empower organizations facing a massive capacity gap and concurrent demands to scale digital enablement in the post-pandemic global economy.”

The initiatives will tackle three focus areas: 1. Industry Solutions, 2. Mendix Marketplace Vendor Program, and 3. Startup Accelerator Project. Mendix explained that each of these focus areas are designed to support the low-code community, grow solutions, and enable value flow for channel partners, software vendors, participants, and end users across Mendix’ ecosystem.

Industry Solutions will deliver templated applications for specific industry verticals. Development teams will be able to leverage the collective knowledge of Mendix’ ecosystem to solve common problems within their industry. As part of Industry Solutions, Mendix is releasing Field Server and Asset Maintenance, which provides actionable insights to teams that are responsible for field service management. The company plans on releasing additional solutions targeted at specific industries and use cases.

Mendix Marketplace, which is expected in 2021, adds expanded backend functionality for developers looking to feature their solutions, such as in-platform management of pricing, payment, metering, analytics, and subscription services. The Marketplace Vendor Program will provide further monetization opportunities for software developers.

The Startup Accelerator Project is designed to catalyze new software-centric startups. It will provide targeted support for the first year of business for startups that build their product on Mendix. It also includes an affordable licensing structure that is favorable to early-stage starts, as well as training and assistance to help them get up and running.

“The need to deploy next-generation capabilities in the market is too great for organizations to build every digital solution from scratch,” said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. “We are doubling down on our investment in support of makers, partners, and software vendors to create reusable, out-of-the box functionality to dramatically scale up time to value. Organizations can achieve new levels of agility by assembling digital components from within the Mendix ecosystem into solutions.”