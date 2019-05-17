According to Forrester Research, 47 percent of companies are behind in their digital transformation efforts because they’re unable to implement digital transformation strategies effectively. Digital innovators steal market share from incumbents by creating disruptive business models and superior customer experiences.

The ability to deliver applications for employees, partners and customers quickly and at scale is core to every digital transformation strategy. Organizations need to optimize application development productivity by empowering professional developers and citizen developers simultaneously.

Scaling application development across the enterprise

Not all business applications require professional software development talent. However, medium to large enterprises need assurances that all internal and customer-facing apps meet certain pre-defined criteria whether those businesses are regulated or not.

Developers can help empower citizen developers by building reusable components that contain built-in guardrails and governance. That way, business professionals can easily construct apps that meet departmental needs and adhere to architectural and governance requirements such as security access control, API contracts, regulatory compliance and service-level agreements.

“Citizen developers should be able to do more than create simple forms-based applications or dashboards. They should be able to create powerful omni-channel applications like professional developers without breaking other things or introducing security vulnerabilities,” said Carlos Carvajal, chief marketing officer at Kony.

Professional developers can use low-code tools to improve their own productivity so they can spend more time innovating. “Organizations have a backlog of hundreds of applications. If you enable less technical resources, i.e. citizen developers, to build business applications then your architects and developers can focus on more sophisticated projects that have complex enterprise-grade requirements,” said Carvajal.

To meet digital transformation goals at enterprise scale, developers need a low-code solution like Kony Quantum that can accelerate development, scale easily, enable them to innovate freely without constraints and deliver better experiences.

Accelerate development . Low-code solutions help developers meet time-to-market mandates. All low-code tools do this by definition, however, not all of them scale well or provide developers the flexibility required to meet advanced requirements.

Scale easily . Scalability has different definitions. A dependable low-code solution can scale in whatever manner a developer requires."Scalability could mean the number of users, volume of data, types of applications – e.g., employee and consumer facing, and more," said Carvajal. "From a development productivity standpoint, you should also be able to use the exact same low-code solution to build or maintain mission-critical internal apps as well as customer-facing apps. That's what we mean by 'low code without limits.' Your solution should be able to evolve to meet any needs in the future for any audience."

Innovate freely without constraints. Digital technology is evolving rapidly, which a low-code solution should anticipate. Using Kony Quantum, developers can build and deploy apps that feature modern functionality such as a conversational UI with integrated chatbots, 3D way-finding, augmented reality and wearable apps that sync with a smartphone. "Developers should be able to use their favorite tools, import the libraries they need and work the way they want to work," said Carvajal. "They should also be able to adopt the latest technologies without worrying about whether low-code tooling is going to constrain them."

Experience better. Customer experience is the primary differentiating factor in the Digital Age. As a result, customer experiences should inform app design rather than the other way around. Your low-code solution should help you build that experience without limitations on the UI side and be able to orchestrate and aggregate data in a way that's intuitive and fast.

