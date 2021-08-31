Rookout, the modern debugging platform, today announced Live Logger, which will complement the company’s existing Live Debugger for dynamic observability into modern applications.

Live Logger enables developers to switch logs on and off on-demand and to change their verbosity on the fly to significantly reduce logging noise and cost.

“Logs have become a ‘can’t live with them, can’t live without them’ asset for most engineering organizations,” said Ron Teeter, VP of Engineering at Jobvite. “Of course it’s painful to debug an application and find you don’t have the necessary logs; but it’s just as painful when they are missing context or become so noisy that you have to ignore them altogether. Being able to dynamically set where the logs are placed and how verbose they are with Rookout Live Logger is a game-changer.”

Bridgecrew now has Multi-Cloud Drift Detection

Bridgecrew announced Multi-Cloud Drift Detection, which identifies and flags discrepancies between how cloud resources are currently configured in runtime and how they were defined in Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

This helps improve cloud security posture and enables teams to effectively manage their IT infrastructure.

“Even organizations that follow GitOps best practices have ‘break glass’ emergencies where operations teams need to make quick changes to cloud resources directly in production that can result in drift. Detecting this drift is one of the keys to maintaining a secure cloud infrastructure,” said Idan Tendler, the vice president of DevSecOps, Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks.

HVR 6.0 now available

HVR launched HVR 6.0, a scalable and reliable data replication solution that enables users to integrate large volumes of data in complex environments.

It includes new features and capabilities as well as a reimagined user interface. HVR 6.0 enables simplified data integration deployments and modern manageability to help organizations more readily adopt DataOps.

“Enterprises understand the importance of DataOps and the role it plays in simplifying access to cross-organization operational data. Lack of easy, secure access has been a roadblock for countless data strategies. That roadblock has now been removed,” said Joe deBuzna, VP of products at HVR. “With workflow automation, point-and-click design, built-in security and user-based access control (UBAC), HVR 6.0 is a modern data replication solution that offers a step toward the data democratization organizations need to kickstart their DataOps initiatives and help achieve their data-driven business goals.”

Windows 11 release date announced

Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be available on October 5th.

The new version offers a new design and sounds with Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops to allow for multitasking and optimizing screen real estate.

Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, provides a faster way for users to access the information they care about.

The full list of details on the new OS is available here.