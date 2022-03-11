Microsoft announced the general availability release of PowerShell Crescendo, which is a framework that lets developers create PowerShell cmdlets, or lightweight commands, for common command-line tools.

The tool is a development accelerator that enables users to “rapidly build PowerShell cmdlets that leverage existing command-line tools,” according to Microsoft.

It amplifies the command-line experience of the original tool to include object output for the PowerShell pipeline, privilege elevation, and integrated help information.

The general availability includes the ability to define cmdlets from simple ‘key/value’ statements in a JSON file, adds support for a modular design, adds a JSON schema that helps users create their Crescendo configuration using IntelliSense and tooltips, and more.

Additional details are available here.