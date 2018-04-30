TimeXtender, a recognized global software company enabling instant access to any type of data in the organization to support advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Discovery Hub solution has been tested, approved and certified for readiness and compatibility to run in Microsoft Azure environments. With this certification, Discovery Hub is now a trusted application that is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The Azure Marketplace is an extensive catalog of products from independent software vendors (ISVs). Azure Marketplace allows IT professionals and developers to confidently search for products and solutions that are Microsoft Azure certified.

“To be published in the Azure Marketplace, a solution goes through a number of certification steps to validate the platform, solution and software,” said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO at TimeXtender. “Given these requirements, we’re pleased that Discovery Hub has been certified to run on Microsoft Azure. This achievement provides TimeXtender and our global partners with a real competitive advantage. And for business users running Discovery Hub in Azure, knowing that their cloud-based, self-service analytics environment is a trusted platform that has been pre-tested and certified to run on Microsoft Azure, provides them with a level of assurance and peace of mind.”