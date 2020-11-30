The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has announced Apache TVM is now a Top-Level Project. Apache TVM is an end-to-end open deep learning compiler stack for CPUs, GPUs and specialized accelerators. Reaching top-level status means the project has graduated from Apache’s incubation program and meets specific ASF requirements.

Apache TVM started as a research project at Washington University, and entered the Apache Incubator in March 2019.

“It is amazing to see how the Apache TVM community members come together and collaborate under The Apache Way,” said Tianqi Chen, vice president of Apache TVM. “Together, we are building a solution that allows machine learning engineers to optimize and run computations efficiently on any hardware backend.”

Apache TVM aims to make it easier for developers to work with machine learning computations and applications, and run them on any hardware modules, platforms and systems. Top features include high performance with minimal runtimes; ability to run on backends, CPUs, GPUs, browsers, microcontrollers, FPGAs, and ASICs; support for deep learning compilation models in Keras, Apache MXNet (incubating), PyTorch, Tensorflow, CoreML, and DarkNet; and support for C++, Rust, Java and Python.

The project is currently used at Alibaba Cloud, AMD, ARM, AWS, Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell University, Edge Cortix, Facebook, Huawei, Intel, ITRI, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oasis Labs, OctoML, Qualcomm, University of California/Berkeley, UCLA, University of Washington, Xilinx, and more.

“Apache TVM brings unique value to deep learning researchers and developers. It closes the gap between model development and the demand to efficiently deploy it on various hardware targets,” said Yizhi Liu, senior software development engineer at AWS and member of the Apache TVM Project Management Committee. “I’m thrilled to see Apache TVM now becomes the Top-Level Project and looking forward to further collaboration with the community.”