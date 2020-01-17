Khronos Vulkan, which just released its 1.2 update, is a low-overhead, cross-platform 3D graphics and computing API.

Vulkan targets high-performance realtime 3D graphics applications such as video games and interactive media across all platforms.

The new version includes improved performance, enhanced visual quality and easier development.

Last year, Google’s Stadia launched with a host of AAA titles that use HLSL on Vulkan: Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption II, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the Tomb Raider games

“It’s quite amazing to see some of the biggest AAA titles, ones that were previously only console or DirectX, using Vulkan to render their content. It speaks volumes to how much progress the Vulkan ecosystem has made,” Vulkan wrote in a post.

Notable features include support for SPIR-V 1.4/1.5, more flexible buffer layouts, Vulkan memory model, and subgroup operation support for narrower data types.

According to Vulkan, the technology advances have been achieved because of the achievement of HLSL in Vulkan through integrating aSPIR-V backend into DXC, Microsoft’s open source HLSL compiler.