This week Adobe introduced a new open-source project designed to help developers build great user experiences. React Spectrum is a collection of libraries and tools that focus on adaptive, accessible and robust user experiences.

The project currently includes three libraries:

React Spectrum, which is an implementation of Adobe’s design system React Aria, a library of React Hooks for accessible UI primitives React Stately, a collection of cross-platform state management and core logic

Other features include accessibility and behavior implementations such as full screen reader and keyboard navigation support; adaptive components with the ability to work with mouse, touch and keyboard interactions; support for more than 30 international languages; and support for custom themes.

According to Adobe, one of the main goals of the project is to make it as easy as possible to build design systems and component libraries while still maintaining “high quality interactions and accessible support.”

“We believe there is an opportunity to share much of the behavior and component logic between design systems and across platforms. For example, user interactions, accessibility, internationalization, and behavior can be reused, while allowing custom styling and rendering to live within individual design systems. This has the potential to improve the overall quality of applications, while saving companies money and time, and reducing duplicated effort across the industry,” the company wrote in a post.