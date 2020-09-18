Terratag is a new open-source automation tool for developers and DevOps pros who want to avoid the pain of manual tagging. The project was developed by Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) management software eprovider env0 for Terraform users.

Terratag allows users of the popular IaC framework Terraform to streamline time-consuming resource tagging processes by enabling the automatic creation and maintenance of tags across an entire set of AWS, Azure, and GCP resources, according to env0.

It also aims to provide increased visibility into cloud costs and offers a more efficient way to define and share best practices for tagging, labelling, and backtracking cloud usage.

The lack of automation, governance, and inefficiency in the resource tagging process forces many developers to submit support tickets to provision resources while building new applications and services, according to env0.

“While collaborating with our customers that use Terraform, we quickly understood the cost and possible errors that result from manual resource tagging,” said Omry Hay, the co-founder and CTO of env0. “We decided to automate this task, and make it freely available. Our hope for open sourcing Terratag is that it will foster new learnings and additions to streamlining the tagging process, and provide ease-of-use in infrastructure-as-code environments.”

