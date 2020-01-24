Scylla is an open source NoSQL database that leverages Apache Cassandra’s innovation and elevates it to the next level.

According to the Scylla team, Scylla is implemented in C++14 and offers a “shared-nothing, thread-per-code design.”

Scylla’s website claims: “You get the best of all worlds: the scale-out, fault tolerance of Cassandra, with the throughput of millions of operations per node and low and consistent latency. Scylla tunes itself automatically to adjust to dynamic workloads and various hardware combinations.”

Earlier this week, the team announced the release of version 3.2.0. Scylla Open Source 3.2 introduces IPv6 support, CQL GROUP BY and LIKE operations, open range deletions, CQL enhancements, Zstandard compression, and stability improvements.

It also includes new experimental features, such as lightweight transactions using the Paxos consensus algorithm, change data capture, and an Amazon DynamoDB compatible API.