This week’s open-source project of the week is Token4Hope, a charity project powered by the DCore blockchain intended to draw transparency and security to charitable contributions.

“When we realized that often charitable donations lack transparency and people would donate substantially more if they knew where exactly their funds go, we decided to propose our version of the system. A version that effectively applies blockchain’s core intrinsic properties – transparency & immutability,” said Matej Michalko, CEO and founder of DECENT, the company behind the project.

Moving the code to open source also provides charities and businesses to obtain the security benefits that come with blockchain to their initiatives, the developers behind the project explained. It utilizes DECENT’s proprietary DCore blockchain that was launched in 2017 in the Token4Hope platform.

The company added that DCore provides user-friendly SDKs to empower dApp developers and businesses in the decentralized network.

The company is calling this project “the first implementation of HumanityToken,” a family of products that is designed to address current global issues. HumanityToken was created by HumanVenture in an effort to drive charitable contributions to have a positive impact on our society