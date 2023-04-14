News Highlights:

Attend the half-day virtual event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and learn how enterprises optimize their testing practices to achieve software quality goals with QA and development leaders.

Hear from the opening keynote guest speaker, Diego Lo Giudice, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst, as he shares his expertise on how AI is revolutionizing software testing.

, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst, as he shares his expertise on how AI is revolutionizing software testing. Learn how to automate end-to-end testing to deliver quality software at scale in minutes.

Parasoft, a global leader in software testing solutions, today announced the fourth annual virtual Automated Software Testing and Quality (ASTQ) Summit. This half-day virtual event will showcase QA and development organizations from various industries. They’ll share experiences and best practices on how to address software application challenges to achieve business goals.

Join the live virtual summit on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to gain insights from industry leaders in financial services and telecommunications.

Automated Software Testing and Quality Summit, May 16, 2023 – Tackle Software Quality Challenges With AI-Powered Test Automation.

Build a solid testing strategy that leverages AI-powered test automation.

Learn effective methods to automate and accelerate testing.

Deliver robust applications that users will love.

This year’s summit will feature an opening keynote from guest speaker, Diego Lo Giudice, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst. Lo Giudice will share his research and insights on how AI is revolutionizing software testing.

Lo Giudice writes in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022 report, “Quality becomes paramount for all aspects of the software development lifecycle. Automation of the different types of testing, with functional at the core, becomes the norm. [Parasoft] has undisputed strengths in API testing made easy with AI and integrated with its service virtualization offering.”

Performance testing expert Scott Moore will speak on the importance of performance engineering to reduce cloud costs. The event will also feature industry leaders from financial services and telecommunications companies, including Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (BCI), Charter Communications, CIBC, and Northbridge Financial. Topics will cover how to:

Successfully simulate test data and environments to enable continuous testing for multiple applications.

Shift API testing left to achieve quality and release schedule targets.

Benefit from performance engineering practices, including cost savings and improved system performance.

Software quality is still top of mind for executives who want to retain and expand customer satisfaction. The complicated landscape of Agile, CI/CD, and DevOps requires a solid testing strategy that leverages AI-powered test automation to deliver applications with confidence.

View the full agenda and register for the event today.