Red Hat released a new version of Red Hat Process Automation to improve the collaboration of business analysts and IT in creating modern, cloud-native applications.

To aid the Agile development process, individuals can make changes to project assets independently and simultaneously in the shared workspace.

“We’re excited about how Red Hat Process Automation extends the development productivity and operational reliability benefits of our application environment vision to encompass direct participation of business stakeholders,” said Mike Piech, the vice president and general manager of middleware at Red Hat.

New features include an integrated modeler for building Decision Model Notation (DMN)-compliant decision models and an editor for creating case management models.

Users can create test scenarios that enable them to test and validate decision models in pre-production. They can also take advantage of rule models that can be compiled into an executable form to improve startup and execution times.

Red Hat Process Automation has been optimized for deployment on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and a new Red Hat-certified Kubernetes Operator simplifies this task by automating the installation, configuration and management of the automation software.