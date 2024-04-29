SD Times Microwebinar Series – Data Verification

Upcoming Schedule:

May 16 – Global Email Verification

Global Email optimizes email communications by verifying and correcting email addresses at the syntax, domain, and mailbox levels. Our Deliverability Confidence Score and mailbox type identification flags empower informed decision-making, enhancing the efficacy of email campaigns and ensuring effective communication channels with your clientele.
Speaker Name and Title: Pouya Tavakoli, Engineer
Email Verification Resource

 

July 18 – Global Name Verification

Name Verification Resource

September 19 – Global Phone Verification

Phone Verification Resources

October 17 – Global Address Verification

Address Verification Resource

November 14 – eIDV – Electronic Identity Verification

© 2024 D2 Emerge LLC.
DMCA.com Protection Status