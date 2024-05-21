Secrets Management Microwebinar Series

Protecting sensitive data like API keys, passwords, and encryption keys is crucial. With applications sprawling across various environments, managing these secrets securely can become a complex challenge. Brian Vallelunga, CEO of Doppler, dives deep into the concept of secrets management, explaining:
As the digital landscape evolves, so too must our approaches to safeguarding development secrets.
In this microwebinar, Brian Vallelunga, CEO of Doppler, and Hamza Sharif, head of solutions engineering at Doppler, explore three areas that they believe will alter the future of secrets management: compliance bodies, identity-based authorization, and machine learning and AI. They will walk through how secrets management providers will have to adapt in response to those advancements.
Abstract: Feeling curious about Doppler and how it can supercharge your secrets management? Hamza Sharif, Head of Solutions Engineering, dives deep into the platform’s features and shows you how to leverage them for maximum security and efficiency.
What you’ll learn: