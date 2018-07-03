Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. The Aqua Container Security Platform protects applications running on-premises or in the cloud, across a broad range of platform technologies, orchestrators and cloud providers. Aqua secures the entire software development lifecycle, including image scanning for known vulnerabilities during the build process, image assurance to enforce policies for production code as it is deployed, and run-time controls for visibility into application activity, allowing organizations to mitigate threats and block attacks in real-time.

CA Technologies creates software that fuels modern transformation for companies across the globe. DevSecOps enables the build, test, security and rollout of software quickly and efficiently, providing software that’s more resistant to hacker attacks. Through automation, CA Technologies extends faster deployment with an agile back end that delivers more reliable releases of code helping teams to work collaboratively earlier in the DevSecOps process to detect security vulnerabilities in every phase, from design to deployment.

CodeAI is smart automated secure coding application for DevOps, that fixes security vulnerabilities in computer source code to prevent hacking. It’s unique user-centric interface provides developers with a list of solutions to review instead of a list of problems to resolve. Teams that use CodeAI will experience a 30%-50% increase in overall development velocity.

CodeAI takes a unique approach to finding bugs using a proprietary deep learning technology for code trained on real-world bugs and fixes in large amounts of software. CodeAI fixes bugs using simple program transformation schemas derived from bug fixing commits in open source software.

Synopsys helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development lifecycle.

Checkmarx provides application security at the speed of DevOps, enabling organizations to deliver secure software faster. It easily integrates with developers’ existing work environments, allowing them to stay in their comfort zone while still addressing secure coding practices.

Chef Automate is a continuous delivery platform that allows developers, operations, and security engineers to collaborate effortlessly on delivering application and infrastructure changes at the speed of business. Chef Automate provides actionable insights into the state of your compliance, configurations, with an auditable history of every change that’s been applied to your environments.

CloudPassage, the leader in automated cloud workload and container security, was founded in 2010. The first company to obtain U.S. patents for universal cloud infrastructure security, CloudPassage has been a leading innovator in cloud security automation and compliance monitoring for high-performance application development and deployment environments.

Its on-demand security solution, Halo, is an award-winning workload security automation platform that provides visibility and protection in any combination of data centers, private/public clouds, and containers. Delivered as a service, so it deploys in minutes and scales effortlessly, Halo fully integrates with popular infrastructure automation and orchestration tools along with leading CI/CD tools.

CollabNet VersionOne offers solutions across the DevOps toolchain. Its solutions provide the ability to measure and improve end-to-end continuous delivery, orchestrate delivery pipelines and value streams, standardize and automate deployments and DevOps tasks, and ensure traceability and compliance across workflows, applications, and environments.

Contrast: Assess produces accurate results without dependence on application security experts, using deep security instrumentation to analyze code in real time from within the application. It scales because it instruments application security into each application, delivering vulnerability assessment across an entire application portfolio. Contrast Assess integrates seamlessly into the software lifecycle and into the tool sets that development & operations teams are already using.

Contrast Protect provides actionable and timely application layer threat intelligence across the entire application portfolio. Once instrumented, applications will self-report the following about an attack at a minimum – the attacker, method of attack, which applications, frequency, volume, and level of compromise. Protect provides specific guidance to engineering teams on where applications were attacked and how threats can be remediated. Contrast doesn’t require any changes to applications or the runtime environment, and no network configuration or learning mode is necessary.

CyberArk delivers the most comprehensive solution for protecting against the exploitation of privileged accounts, credentials and secrets anywhere – on the endpoint and across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and DevOps environments. CyberArk Conjur is a secrets management solution that secures and manages secrets used by machine identities (including applications, microservices, applications, CI/CD tools and APIs) and users throughout the DevOps pipeline to mitigate risk without impacting velocity. Conjur is the only platform-independent secrets management solution specifically architected for containerized environments and can be deployed at massive scale. CyberArk Conjur is also available to developers as an Open Source Community Edition.

Datical is a database company that allows organizations to deliver error-free application experiences faster. The company’s solutions make database code deployment as simple as application release automation, while still eliminating risks that cause application downtime and data security vulnerabilities.

Using Datical to automate database releases means organizations are now able to deliver error-free application experiences faster and safer while focusing resources on the high-value tasks that move the business forward.

IBM is recognized by IDC as a leader in DevSecOps. IBM’s approach is to deliver secure DevOps at scale in the cloud, or behind the firewall. IBM provides a set of industry-leading solutions that work with your existing environment. And of course they work fantastically together: Change is delivered from dev to production with the IBM UrbanCode continuous delivery suite. Changes are tested with Rational Test Workbench, and security tested with IBM AppScan or Application Security on Cloud. IBM helps you build your production safety net with application management, Netcool Operations Insight and IBM QRadar for security intelligence and events.

Imperva offers many different solutions to help you secure your applications. Organizations will be able to protect application in the cloud and on-premises with the same set of security policies and management capabilities. Its multiple deployment methods allow teams to meet the specific security and service level requirements for individual applications.

Imperva WAF protects against the most critical web application security risks: SQL injection, cross-site scripting, illegal resource access, remote file inclusion, and other OWASP Top 10 and Automated Top 20 threats. Imperva security researchers continually monitor the threat landscape and update Imperva WAF with the latest threat data.

JFrog Xray is a continuous security and universal artifact analysis tool, providing multilayer analysis of containers and software artifacts for vulnerabilities, license compliance, and quality assurance. Deep recursive scanning provides insight into your components graph and shows the impact that any issue has on all your software artifacts.

Nosprawl is security for DevOps. As DevOps matures and finds broader adoption in enterprises, the scope of DevOps must be expanded to include all the teams and stakeholders that contribute to application delivery including security. NoSprawl integrates with software development platforms to check for security vulnerabilities throughout the entire software development lifecycle to deliver verified secure software before it gets into production.

Parasoft: Harden your software with a comprehensive security testing solution, with support for important standards like CERT-C, CWE, and MISRA. To help you understand and prioritize risk, Parasoft’s static analysis violation metadata includes likelihood of exploit, difficulty to exploit/remediate, and inherent risk, so you can focus on what’s most important in your C and C++ code.

In addition to static analysis that detects security vulnerabilities, weak code susceptible to hacking, and helps enforce secure engineering standards in support of Secure-by-Design, Parasoft provides flexible, intelligent dashboards and reports specifically designed for each standard to provide necessary information for reporting and compliance auditing. Configuration, reporting, and remediation are all standards centric – no need to translate vendor IDs to standards IDs.

Qualys is a leading provider of information security and compliance cloud solutions, with over 10,300 customers globally. It provides enterprises with greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings for digital transformation efforts. The Qualys Cloud Platform and apps integrated with it help businesses simplify security operations and automates the auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications.

Redgate Software’s SQL Data Privacy Suite helps you adopt a DevSecOps approach that protects your business, by providing a scalable and repeatable process for managing personally-identifiable information as it moves through your SQL Server estate. It maps your entire SQL data estate, identifies sensitive data, helps you protect it through automatic data masking and encryption, and allows you to monitor and demonstrate compliance for regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and SOX during data handling. The all-in-one solution lets you discover, classify, protect, and monitor data, processes and activity throughout your SQL Server estate.

Rogue Wave Software helps thousands of global enterprise customers tackle the hardest and most complex issues in building, connecting, and securing applications. Our Klocwork static code analysis tool helps DevSecOps professionals, from developers to test automation engineers to compliance leaders, create more secure code with on-the-fly security analysis at the desktop and integrated into large-scale continuous integration workflows.

Signal Sciences secures the most important applications, APIs, and microservices of the world’s leading companies. Our next-gen WAF and RASP help you increase security and maintain site reliability without sacrificing velocity, all at the lowest total cost of ownership.

DevSecOps isn’t just about shifting left. Feedback loops on where attacks against applications occur and are successful in production are critical. Signal Sciences gets developers and operations involved by providing relevant data, helping them triage issues faster with less effort. With Signal Sciences, teams can see actionable insights, secure across the broadest attack classes, and scale to any infrastructure and volume elastically.

Sonatype‘s Nexus platform helps more than 10 million software developers innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Powered by Nexus IQ, the platform combines unrivaled, in-depth intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Nexus IQ enables Nexus Firewall, which stops risky components from entering the development environment. From there, trusted components are stored in Nexus Repository, and can be easily distributed into the development process. Then, Nexus Lifecycle uses Nexus IQ to automatically and continuously identify and remediate, oss risks in all areas of an environment, including applications in production.

Sumo Logic is the leading secure, cloud-native, multi-tenant machine data analytics platform that delivers real-time, continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle and stack. Sumo Logic simplifies DevSecOps implementation at the code level, enabling customers to build infrastructure to scale securely and quickly. This approach is required to maintain speed, agility and innovation while simultaneously meeting security regulations while staying alert for malicious cyber threats.

WhiteHat Security has been in the business of securing applications for 17 years. In that time, applications evolved and became the driving force of the digital business, but they’ve also remained the primary target of malicious hacks. The WhiteHat Application Security Platform is a cloud service that allows organizations to bridge the gap between security and development to deliver secure applications at the speed of business. Its software security solutions work across departments to provide fast turnaround times for Agile environments, near-zero false positives and precise remediation plans while reducing wasted time verifying vulnerabilities, threats and costs for faster deployment.

