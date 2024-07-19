A number of companies have announced the formation of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), a group dedicated to addressing the security risks related to using AI.

CoSAI was founded by Amazon, Anthropic, Chainguard, Cisco, Cohere, GenLab, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Paypal and Wiz. It will be hosted at the standards body OASIS Open.

The group will focus on helping companies mitigate AI-related risks, such as model theft, data poisoning, prompt injection, scaled abuse, and inference attacks.

CoSAI will initially create three workstreams: software supply chain security for AI systems, preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape, and AI security governance.

The organization will also coordinate with other initiatives, such as the Frontier Model Forum, Partnership on AI, Open Source Security Foundation, and ML Commons.

“We’ve been using AI for many years and see the ongoing potential for defenders, but also recognize its opportunities for adversaries. CoSAI will help organizations, big and small, securely and responsibly integrate AI – helping them leverage its benefits while mitigating risks,” said Heather Adkins, vice president and cybersecurity resilience officer at Google.

You may also like…

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI form group dedicated to safe development of frontier AI models

OpenSSF, CISA, and DHS collaborate on new open-source project for creating SBOMs