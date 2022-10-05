Contrast Security, the code security company, today announced the expansion of its Secure Code Platform’s static application security testing capabilities to include JavaScript language support as well as support for Angular, React, and jQuery frameworks. With this, developers are enabled to quickly find and repair security defects in their client-side code.

The addition of Contrast Scan allows application security and development teams to leverage the Contrast Secure Code Platform to scale security from client-side to server-side, with heightened speed and accuracy.

“A growing concern for AppSec and Development Managers is how to embed security within the development pipeline. Regardless of whether you specialize in front-end, back-end, or full-stack development, we want to help enable developers to deliver secure code from the start,” said Steven Phillips, vice president of product marketing at Contrast Security. “Fortunately, with the new expansion of our Secure Code Platform language coverage to include client-side JavaScript with Angular, React and jQuery, AppSec and Development managers and their teams can now find and fix security defects in their client-side code with industry-leading speed and accuracy. This is a testament to Contrast’s mission to further invest in tools that allow customers to embed code security testing through each stage of the SDLC [software development lifecycle].”

Key benefits of these extended capabilities include early detection of client-side vulnerabilities, full visibility into client-side code risk, lower false positive rates, and the ability to safeguard each layer of the software stack.

For enterprises, client-side JavaScript support is now available through existing Contrast Scan subscriptions. Individual developers can also start analyzing code for vulnerabilities for free with CodeSec.

