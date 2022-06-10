Developers now encounter all kinds of tools and integrations coming at them from everywhere, for all parts of the software delivery process and an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Trying to handle security with DevOps these days can sometimes leave us thinking like Ferris Bueller: “How could I be expected to handle school on a day like this?” from the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

However, the movie can teach a lot about how some of the biggest challenges of securing DevOps can be solved, according to Rob Cuddy, global application security evangelist at HCL Software, in the talk “DevOps Moves Pretty Fast. If You Don’t Stop and Secure It Once In a While, You Could Miss It” at VSMcon 2022.

Read more in the original article on VSM Times.