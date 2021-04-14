The warranty on your car is about to expire. Press 1 to purchase an extension.

Someone has stolen your bank information. Click here to change your social security number.

Your grandchild has been kidnapped. Send money to help us return the child safely.

We get phishing emails like these literally all day long, and now we also get text messages — literally all day long — trying to get us to part with money or private information that can harm us financially.

National do-not-call registries are ineffective. Blocking the number of your cell phone does no good, as the robo-dialers these scammers use seem to have unlimited access to new numbers.