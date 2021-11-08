McAfee today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation (“Advent”) and Permira Advisors LLC (“Permira”, Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint Capital”), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), GIC Private Limited (“GIC”), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”).

With this transaction, the investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in a cash only translation valued at approximately $12 billion on an equity value basis and over $14 billion on an enterprise value basis. This purchase price represents a premium of approximately 22.6% over McAfee’s closing share price of $21.21 on November 4, 2021.

“This transaction is a testament to McAfee’s market-leading online protection solutions, our talented employees, and outstanding customers and partners,” said Peter Leac, McAfee president and chief executive officer. “We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success.”