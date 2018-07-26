Google has released the final preview update of Android P. This is the last preview milestone before the official launch of the Android P operating system. Beta 4 includes a release candidate build that has the final system behaviors and the official Android P APIs. It also includes everything developers need to finish testing before the official Android P release, the company explained.

According to the company, developers should prepare their apps by testing compatibility, and installing their apps from Google Play on an Android P Beta device or emulator, and publishing apps directly to Google Play (after necessary changes and updates are made).

Android P comes with new features such as multi-camera support, display cutout, and enhanced notifications. Developers can enroll in the beta program to get this update on Pixel devices.

Codacy announces a free plan for teams of up to four developers

Codacy has announced it is making itself free for teams of up to four developers with its new Startup plan in order to fulfill its goal of helping developers manage software quality.

“From our experience, the number one priority of smaller teams/companies is to ship products as fast as they can. They do this to make sure they can seize an opportunity or a milestone to get them to a next stage. As such, software quality comes many times second to bringing the right product to market,” Codacy wrote in a post.

The company explained that as teams grow, quality becomes a bottleneck that results in a decrease in production because they have accumulated technical debt. “In a world that spends $1.7tn in fixing bugs and $1.1tn in technical debt, we genuinely believe caring about quality from the very beginning is core and will be a competitive advantage,” Codacy wrote.

Elixir 1.7 is released

Elixir 1.7 has been released. Elixir is a dynamic, functional programming language for scalable and maintainable apps. This release adds EEP 48, which allows it to bring documentation interoperability across all languages that are running on the Erlang VM. EEP 48 also introduces the ability to annotate documentation with metadata.

In addition, the release introduced a new method for retrieving the stacktrace, a new :logger module, and faster compile times by only evaluating arguments when a message is logged. Finally, Elixir 1.7 adds improvements to ExUnit, which is Elixir’s unit testing library.

MobileIron announces integration with McAfee

Software company, MobileIron, has announced an integration with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO), which will allow customers to extend their existing security policies to mobile endpoints.

ePO admins will now be able to select device attributes they need to monitor to ensure security compliant. Admins will also be able to initiate mobile device actions from the ePO console, enabling security teams to respond to incidents directly.

“McAfee continues to innovate organically and by partnering to enhance our customers’ security outcome,” said D.J. Long, vice president of strategic business development, McAfee. “MobileIron interoperates with the recently announced McAfee MVISION portfolio, providing common customers with the tools needed to manage their multi-vendor security environments. Additionally, the certified integration with MobileIron allows customers to extend the reach of ePO implementations to mobile endpoints.”