Community Attestation Service (CAS) is an open-source service that helps users secure their software and is powered by Codenotary’s digital identity infrastructure.

The project lets them create a Software Bill of Materials, notarize containers, and let others verify by running and provides a way to view notarized assets’ immutable history in immudb.

CAS stores all signatures inside of immudb, the standard for open source immutable databases.

The project is also protected against tampering since all attestation data is integrity-checked and cryptographically verified by the CAS client.

CAS is also protected against MITM attacks since the public key is checked by every communication.

CAS can detect, authenticate and alert on any behavior that involves using unauthentic digital assets. CAS verification can be embedded anywhere and can be used to trigger alerts, updates, or workflows.

“Codenotary cas is a solution written by DevOps-obsessed engineers for DevOps engineers to bring better trust and security to the CloudNative source to the deployment process,” the developers behind the project wrote on the project’s GitHub page.