CircleCI, the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced new features and integrations intended to improve security and automation practices for modern software developers.

According to the company, the new self-hosted container runner is designed to provide greater flexibility and security in order to help developers simplify infrastructure management with greater traceability.

With these self-hosted runners, enterprise teams or those in more regulated industries have the ability to choose their own infrastructure for running jobs.

Additionally, this release offers teams greater control over their environments, allows them to build and test on a wider variety of architectures, and more.

“The goal at CircleCI has always been to help developers build great things and deliver to market faster,” said Jim Rose, CEO of CircleCI. “Our new self-hosted container runner leverages automation as a silver bullet so that customers can deploy with confidence without sacrificing power or cost efficiency.”

Key benefits of this release include:

The ability to self-host the infrastructure for their CI/CD pipelines while leveraging the other features of CircleCI Cloud.

The ability to specify Docker images for CI/CD jobs with one line in configuration.

The ability to integrate with Kubernetes APIs in order to spin up and down ephemeral pods that each execute CI/CD jobs.

“The ephemeral nature of containers can enable DevOps teams to scale work up and down as needed to meet demand, reduce cost, and optimize their use of self-hosted runners. Solutions, such as the CircleCI self-hosted container runner, can also reduce toil by providing teams with more control without the hassle of administrative overhead,” Jim Mercer, research vice president of IDC DevOps and DevSecOps Solutions.

CircleCI has also added an integration with New Relic CodeStream, a platform that makes observability accessible in a developers IDE.

With this, teams can increase their ability to collaborate, visualize, and observe CI/CD data with increased context.

To learn more about the self-hosted runners, read the blog post. To sign up and get started with CircleCI, click here.