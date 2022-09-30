Magic Leap announced the next generation of its augmented reality platform Magic Leap 2, which is available today.

Key features in the new version include weight and size reduction relative to the previous version, proprietary optics breakthroughs, a 70 degree diagonal field of view and Dynamic Dimming which enables the device to be used more effectively in brightly lit settings.

Magic Leap 2 is available in three versions: Base, Developer Pro, and Enterprise.

The Base edition is for standalone use by professionals and developers. Meanwhile, the Developer Pro edition provides access to developer tools, sample projects, enterprise-grade features and monthly early releases. Lastly, Enterprise is designed for environments that require flexible, large-scale IT deployments and robust enterprise features

Additional details on Magic Leap 2 are available here.