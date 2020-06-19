The new release includes an accelerator-aware scheduler, adaptive query execution, dynamic partition pruning, as well as performance and SQL compatibility enhancements.

Spark SQL is the top active component in this release with 46% of the resolved tickets are for Spark SQL. This year is also the 10-year anniversary of the Spark project.

In the TPC-DS 30TB benchmark, Spark 3.0 is roughly two times faster than Spark 2.4.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

OpenAPI 3.1.0 RC0

The first release candidate of OpenAPI 3.1.0 now supports 100% compatibility with the latest draft of JSON Schema.

It includes a new top-level element for describing Webhooks that are registered and managed out of band. It also includes support for identifying API licenses using the SPDX identifier.

The PathItems object is now optional to make it simpler to create reusable libraries of components. Reusable PathItems can be described in the components object. There is also support for describing APIs secured using client certificates.