The event-driven architecture (EDA) company Solace has announced what to expect in PubSub+ Event Portal 2.0. Event Portal is an application that lets users optimize event flow, design events and event-driven apps, and discover and catalog events.

According to the company, many organizations have embraced EDA, but scaling it comes with a number of challenges, such as managing the life cycle of EDA assets, cataloging assets for reuse, visualizing event flows, developer collaboration, exposing event flows via APIs, and identifying discrepancies between designs and deployed systems.

The new capabilities of Event Portal 2.0 aims to address some of these challenges. For example, users will now be able to define event interfaces for data meshes or other integration methods, and will be able to create, catalog, and share event APIs. This will allow users to expose their event flows so that they can be reused or used by external sources. This feature should be available by the end of the month.

This release also introduces new integration plugins for development tools, such as Ansible, GitHub, IntelliJ, Jenkins, Postman, and Slack, and the company plans to continue adding more plugins.

Another new addition in version 2.0 is an event management agent that will allow users to selectively discover and audit runtime configurations, which will speed up the deployment process. This feature and the previously mentioned one should be available in early 2023.

“Solace pioneered the event management space with the initial launch of PubSub+ Event Portal in 2020. This helped accelerate the adoption of event-driven architecture by giving large and distributed enterprises the toolset they need to design and manage a variety of event-driven applications and event streams at scale,” said Shawn McAllister, CTO and CPO of Solace. “Since then, we’ve worked closely with customers, analysts and partners to understand how they use and benefit from the product, and what more they wanted from it, and PubSub+ Event Portal 2.0 is our answer to their invaluable feedback.”