While the aspirations of companies wanting digital innovation and to connect business value haven’t changed over the years, the definition of what constitutes value stream management has.

Dr. Mik Kersten, the CEO of Tasktop Technologies (recently purchased by Planview) and the author of “Project To Product: How to Survive and Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption with the Flow Framework,” said that he sees companies have made some kind of shift from project to product, albeit more slowly than anticipated.

In a recent SD Times “What the Dev?” podcast, Kersten said a lot of the focus in value stream has shifted from the “what” and “why” to the “how.” Vendors are trying to figure out how companies are creating their value streams: are they wiring it together in-house as a lot of them tried to do or are they trying to leverage something such as a DevOps vendor?

Click here to read the full article on VSM Times.