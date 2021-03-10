As digital transformation initiatives accelerate, so too does the intensity with which employees attempt to acquire coding and digital literacy skills. For example, IDC data forecasts that the population of part-time developers, defined as professional resources who perform development-related work even though they do not have the job title of developer, will increase with a CAGR that significantly exceeds that of their full-time counterparts. Examples of part-time developers include storage engineers, database developers, data scientists and business analysts.

An important subset of part-time developers is the set of LOB developers, defined as LOB professionals who perform development-related work and practices in an effort to improve the quality of their professional work. According to IDC developer research, the growth of LOB developers will outpace part-time developers because of the rapid maturation of low-code and no-code development platforms. In addition, the growth of the LOB developer population will be driven by the urgency of business needs to introduce more digitization, analytics and automation to the business processes and workstreams managed by LOB professionals.

This increase of development-related skills on the part of LOB developers is also attributable to the rapid maturation of an educational ecosystem that democratizes access to development-related education. Now, more than ever, anyone interested in learning to code can do so from the comfort of their personal laptop by means of online courses.

While the ecosystem of online courses, video content and tutorials provides LOB developers with a rich set of options for acquiring development-related skills, the broader question about development-related education is whether contemporary needs for development skills require a more radical transformation of our educational infrastructure and curricula. Put differently, does the contemporary need for technology and development-related skills require the infusion of coding-related education more deeply into the education of high school and college students?

The need for LOB developers to acquire development skills is illustrative of a labor force that failed to acquire coding and application building capabilities during their formative educational