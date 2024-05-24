Apple has just announced it redesigned its developer forums to make it easier to navigate and get connected with Apple experts and other developers to get answers to questions.

The redesign comes just in advance of WWDC24, which is Apple’s annual developer conference.

The forums are now organized by larger topics in order to help users navigate to the section they’re looking for. Examples of topics include Accessibility & Inclusion, App & System Services, App Store Distribution & Marketing, Business & Education, and Code Signing, just to name a few.

Within these general topics, there are subtopics of more specific subjects. For example, within the “App & System Services” topic, the subtopics include Drivers, Processes & Concurrency, iCloud & Data, Maps & Location, Notifications, and more.

Next to specific questions there may be an Apple Recommended icon, which signifies that an Apple engineer has answered a question, or a Solved icon, which indicates that there’s a community-accepted answer to a question.

In addition to browsing by topic, there is also a Latest posts feed, which shows all of the latest content across all topics. This is helpful if one wants to just look at the most recently posted content.

According to Apple, another update with this redesign is that members of the Apple Developer Program gain priority access to Apple experts in the Forum.

“Apple Developer Relations and Apple engineering are joining forces to field your questions and work to solve your technical issues. You’ll have access to an expanded knowledge base and enjoy quick response times — so you can get back to creating and enhancing your app or game,” Apple wrote in a post.