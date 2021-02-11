Appito has announced it has acquired Agile portfolio and work management solution provider Targetprocess. The acquisition is expected to build upon Appito’s technology business management solutions and enable users to make smarter decisions about technology investments.

“COVID-19 has forced every organization to be digital first – enterprises are moving from waterfall projects to product delivery so they can deliver continuously for faster innovation. Agile represents an incredibly powerful set of software development practices but its dynamic and continual nature leads to complex challenges in understanding value, optimizing, and planning resources and measuring financials,” said Scott Chancellor, chief product and technology officer at Apptio. “As a result of the large-scale shift to remote working in the past year, it is more important than ever to solve these challenges in order to enable distributed teams to work together as efficiently as possible in pursuit of business objectives. Through this acquisition, Apptio will help our customers accelerate their Agile transformation through effective portfolio management and financial governance.”

Targetprocess enables users to plan, track and prioritize work through a portfolio of projects and products. It was recently named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools and Forrester’s Value Stream Management Solutions Wave.

Together, the companies hope to help organizations align portfolio, product management and software delivery teams through a common platform that manages demand and resource capacity and tracks business value through the enterprise.