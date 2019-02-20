Justin Meiners, a software engineer for the blockchain software development company Pyrofex, took his own experiences to come up with three fundamental skills he finds programmers are too often missing.

“How can a programmer work for 10 or 20 years and never learn to write good code? So often they need close supervision to ensure they go down the right path, and they can never be trusted to take technical leadership on larger tasks. It seems they are just good enough to get by in their job, but they never become effective,” wrote Meiners.

According to Meiners, these skills are not trends or frameworks for getting a job, instead they should be looked at as prerequisites for your path to becoming a successful programmer.