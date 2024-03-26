Application security posture management company ArmorCode today announced Risk Prioritization, a three-dimensional scoring approach to managing application risks.

According to the company’s announcement, ArmorCode Risk Prioritization looks at technical severity ratings, unique business context and insight into whether vulnerabilities are being exploited to help organizations determine which risks need immediate action and which do not.

“We’re proud to lead this new approach to risk reduction,” Mark Lambert, chief product officer for ArmorCode, said in the announcement. “With ArmorCode Risk Prioritization, organizations are taking a major step forward to significantly improve their security and developer team experience by fixing the highest-risk findings first. We’re upgrading outdated severity-based remediation, so security and development teams can jointly focus on what matters most and organizations can securely release software faster.”

According to the company, ArmorCode Risk Prioritization assesses the potential impact on business by looking at data across security tools and normalizing finding severity to produce a risk score.

The benefits of this kind of approach to risk prioritization includes unified visibility into security findings with business context, which enables organizations to understand their security posture at different levels and the impact of a potential attack.

Other benefits includes the ability to understand the impact of potentially vulnerable assets

to generate a risk score to help prioritize issues; the ability to quickly triage findings and target those issues that most impact the organization for remediation; and reporting and governance for risk-based remediation, according to the company.

