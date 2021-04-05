BMC, a provider of software solutions for the autonomous digital enterprise, announced new offerings and integrations with its BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) and BMC Compuware portfolios that focus on streamlining mainframe application development, increased uptime and faster threat detection.

The BMC Compuware ISPW solution for software change management enables developers to easily edit source code and compile it on the mainframe, according to the company.

Secondly, the BMC Compuware Topaz solution has a new CLI and APIs that give developers flexibility in how they connect to the mainframe, lessen dependence on specialized skillsets and extend the DevOps toolchain, the company wrote in its announcement.

The new BMC Compuware File-AID 21 solution delivers a simplified environment for handling data with accurate and secure access to multiple file and data types.

“If DevOps doesn’t scale on mainframes, where modernization of the core is an impediment, core will all move to the cloud. The bet of BMC and Compuware is to scale DevOps on the mainframe like any other platform,” Christopher Condo, Chris Gardner, and Diego Lo Giudice at Forrester Research wrote in a recent post.

In addition, the new BMC AMI SQL Performance for Db2 solutions enables users to shift the quality control of Db2 SQL through a Jenkins plugin that helps prevent SQL from violating company standards and impacting production environments by interrogating static and dynamic SQL in its current environment and target production environments.



BMC is also focusing on moving from reactive to real-time proactive problem resolution by providing automated intelligent diagnostic capabilities that now provide probable cause.

As for security, the BMC AMI Security offering now integrates with the BMC Helix ITSM solution. When the BMC AMI Security solution detects a threat, it now automatically generates a security incident in BMC Helix that provides IT Ops teams with greater visibility through a single, real-time data feed.

“Mainframes are an essential part of our customers’ digital transformation strategies. With tools that transform mainframe management, we allow our clients to better embrace DevOps practices and get the most value out of their investments to accelerate innovation,” said John McKenny, SVP and General Manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC.