The user-friendly graphic design tool Canva is launching Connect APIs, which will allow developers to more tightly integrate Canva with other platforms or data sources, such as Slack or Salesforce.

This news comes near the one year anniversary of the Canva Developer Platform, which allows developers to build apps for Canva.

The Connect API portfolio consists of several different APIs:

Autofill API allows developers to connect data sources to Canva

Designs API provides access to existing Canva designs

Assets API allows files to be synced to Canva

Folders API enables developers to create, edit, update, delete, or manage a Canva user’s folders

Exports API provides a way to publish designs in multiple formats

Comments API allows users to receive and reply to Canva comments from anywhere

With these new APIs, developers will be able to integrate Canva into different platforms, like marketing automation software, digital asset management, or file management platforms.

In addition to making Connect APIs available, the company also reveals updates for its existing Apps SDK. Apps SDK now has new APIs for image, video, and text editing.

“With support for these new capabilities, developers can enjoy access to an extended range of resources that empower them to bring their best app ideas to life – and put them into the hands of the 185 million people using Canva each month. They can build securely in Canva while making a genuine impact on our community’s design experience and workflows with apps that supercharge our Visual Suite’s current functionality,” Canva wrote in a blog post.

And to better support developers, the company also introduced a new Partner Program, which provides access to a design team that provides detailed guidance, app templates, and app analytics.

