In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many technology conferences have decided to turn their events into virtual events.

Here is a list of upcoming software conferences and where they will take place:

Game Developer Conference

Previously scheduled for March 16 to March 20, 2020 in San Francisco.

The Game Developers Conference has been postponed. There will be recorded versions of GDC sessions streamed on the GDC Twitch channel March 16-20. The team still plans to host an in-person event the week of August 3 in San Francisco.

Apache Roadshow/DC

Previously scheduled for March 25, 2020.

The Apache Foundation has canceled this event.

“In light of the World Health Organization raising the threat level about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, we have decided, after much consideration, to cancel.

Atlassian Summit

Previously scheduled for March 31-April 2 in Las Vegas.

A virtual event will now take place April 1-2 . Registration is free of cost.

“Because the health and safety of Atlassians, our customers, and partners are our highest priority, we’ve decided to suspend this year’s Summit in Las Vegas,” the company said in a statement. “We are planning to offer some great content online during our Atlassian Remote Summit 2020, more details around the content will be announced soon. “

Google Cloud Next

Google is hosting a free Google Cloud Next digital event that will take place April 6-8.

Google I/O 2020

Google’s developer conference will also be turned into a virtual event. More details are still to come.

Red Hat Summit

Previously scheduled for April 27-29 in San Francisco

The virtual event will now take place April 28-29 . Registration is free of cost.

“Recognizing that the safety and wellbeing of these attendees is of utmost importance, we are canceling the physical Red Hat Summit presence and rebuilding it as a free, multi-day, virtual event from April 28-29, 2020,” the company said in a statement.

STAReast

As of March 6, the conference will be held as scheduled.

Conference dates are May 3-8 in Orlando, Fla.

“At TechWell nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our customers, sponsors, and employees. To that end, we have been closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation. At this time we are still planning on running all three of our spring conferences — EPIC Experience, STAREAST and Agile + DevOps West,” TechWell stated.

MongoDB World

Previously scheduled for May 4-6 in New York City.

The MongoDB Live virtual event will now take place May 4-5. Registration is free of charge.

“MongoDB.live is a free, completely digital, two-day event that will feature a globally-accessible hybrid of livestreamed keynotes, live and on-demand breakout sessions, fun and interactive learning lounges, a virtual ‘community cafe,’ digital ‘Ask the Experts’ sessions, and more,” the company wrote.

Perspectives 2020

The annual learning event will become a fully digital event to be held on May 13.

Facebook F8 Developer Conference

Facebook was one of the first companies to switch its conference to an online event.

“In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We plan to replace the in-person F8 event with locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content,” the company wrote.

F8 2020 updates and details will be made available here .

Gartner Enterprise Architecture Summit

At the time of this writing, it looks like the summit will continue as planned on May 18-19 in Orlando, Fla.

Gartner has not released any statement yet.

Apache Roadshow/Chicago

Previously scheduled for May 18-19.

The Apache Software Foundation has canceled this event.

Microsoft Build

Previously scheduled for May 19-21 in Seattle, Wash.

The company has announced plans to continue as a virtual event. Event details are still being worked out.

“The health and safety of our community is top priority. In light of global health concerns due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we will deliver Microsoft Build as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person experience. Refunds will be issued to all event registrants,” Microsoft stated.

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference

Previously scheduled June 3-7 in San Jose, Calif.

The company has announced this will be an online event that will take some time in June.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing in a post on the company’s website. “We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

DockerCon

Previously scheduled for June 15-18 in Austin, Texas.

DockerCon LIVE, a digital event, will now take place May 28, 2020.

Apache Roadshow/Seattle

Previously scheduled for June 10-12.

The Apache Software Foundation has postponed this event. Updates will be made available here once the foundation has a new data and/or location.

ProgressNEXT 2020

Previously scheduled for June 14-17 in Boston, Mass.

Progress has decided to cancel the event

Amazon re:MARS 2020

Previously scheduled for June 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Amazon has decided to cancel this event.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19, and after much consideration, we have made the decision to cancel re:MARS 2020. Our top priority is the well-being of our employees, customers, partners, and event attendees. Over the course of the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to engage the community,” the company said in a statement.

Developer Week NYC

Scheduled for June 16-18 at the Brooklyn Expo Center.

At the time of writing, Developer Week will continue as scheduled.

O’Reilly currently has not made any plans or official statement to cancel or turn its events virtual. Conferences include:

DataDog DASH

Currently still on for July 14-15 in New York

Agile Conference

Scheduled for July 20-24 in Orlando, Fla.

“We will continue to follow all CDC advice on making the conference a safe and healthy event. With safety in mind, we will continue to provide sanitary measures throughout the event,” the organizers stated.

Check back for updates as we will be continuing to follow up with conference information as they become available.