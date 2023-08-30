GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 was released, offering organizations improved control over repositories for developers and administrators. The update includes enhanced security and compliance measures, emphasizing a strong focus on secure development practices.

The release includes enhanced deployment safety through custom rules for GitHub Actions, easier vulnerability identification with improved code scanning setup, fine-grained control over Personal Access Tokens, and more.

GitHub’s new Projects feature is now widely accessible on Enterprise Server. The tool helps with managing work management and tracking within GitHub itself. Designed as a spreadsheet-style interface, it offers a dynamic workspace to filter, sort, and group issues and pull requests. This enables administrators to have a comprehensive overview of ongoing activities, while development teams can collaborate seamlessly and maintain their workflow more effectively.

In GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10, teams gain the ability to establish custom deployment protection rules (in beta phase). These rules serve as robust safeguards, allowing only deployments meeting quality, security, and manual approval criteria to proceed to production.

The release offers enhanced control for administrators over runners in GitHub Actions. Effective runner management is achieved by centrally overseeing self-hosted runners, preventing potential compromise from untrusted code within workflows.

Enterprise administrators can now deactivate repository-specific self-hosted runners across organizations and user namespaces. This ensures that all tasks are executed on machines subject to centralized governance.

Additional details on the new release are available here.