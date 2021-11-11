Google announced that it is broadening the scope of Google Summer of Code (GSoC) by opening the program to all newcomers of open source that are 18 years and older.

Previously, the program was focused only on university students or recent graduates.

The goal of the 17-year-old program is to have these new contributors stay involved in open- source communities long after their Google Summer of Code program is over.

This year, Google also introduced the concept of medium-sized projects and large projects in 2022.

“For 2022, we are allowing for considerable flexibility in the timing for the program. You can spread the project out over a longer period of time and you can even switch to a longer timeframe mid-program if life happens. Rather than a mandatory 12-week program that runs from June – August with everyone required to finish their projects by the end of the 12th week, we are opening it up so mentors and their GSoC Contributors can decide together if they want to extend the deadline for the project up to 22 weeks,” Stephanie Taylor, the program manager of Google Open Source wrote in a blog post.

In the blog post, Google is offering guides on how to become a mentor or student/contributor.