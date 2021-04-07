JetBrains has announced the public launch of Code With Me as a part of the IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1 release. Code With Me is a collaborative development platform designed to enable users to share projects in their IDE and work on it with others in real time. It also includes smart context-based code autocompletion, navigation between objects, and methods declarations and usages.

“We realize and admit the power of collaborative development, especially at a time when it’s challenging for developers to work together in the office space,” said Ekaterina Kalinina, product marketing manager of Code With Me. “We’re launching this service to empower developers across the world to work together and learn from each other.”

Code With Me features the ability to pair program, swarm program, teach and mentor, and conduct interviews. It will be available through a community, premium and enterprise plan. The community plan will be free of charge with the ability to run unlimited 30-minute sessions with up to three users.

Other key updates in IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1 include an integration with Space, JetBrains’ new platform for team collaboration for viewing and cloning reviewing teammates’ code and writing Space automation scripts.

Also, WSL 2 is now supported for Java projects and the new Run Targets feature allows users to run, test, profile, and debug your application in Docker containers or on remote machines.

Meanwhile, the IDE features a built-in browser preview for HTML files that updates on the fly and makes it possible to include or exclude External Dependencies on the search scope.

Pull requests also received new updates, which include faster creation, the ability to open the in-editor diff quickly and support for pull request templates.

Newly added Git commit templates outline custom information needed in the commit message.

IntelliJ 2021.1 also added basic support for Java 16, new inspections, and an HTML preview window inside the IDE.

The full list of updates for each aspect of IntelliJ including the supported Java, Kotlin, JavaScript and Scala languages are available here.