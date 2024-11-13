JetBrains has announced the 2024.3 releases of its AI Assistant and several of its IDEs.

AI Assistant 2024.3 adds support for Gemini models, enabling users to now choose between models from Gemini or OpenAI, or use local models. The assistant also now offers advanced code completion, enhanced context management, and inline prompt generation.

“We’re excited to introduce the 2024.3 updates, which bring powerful new capabilities to our IDEs and JetBrains AI Assistant,” said Vladislav Tankov, director of AI at JetBrains. “By integrating advanced models like Google Gemini, OpenAI, and local models, and enhancing code completion with our Mellum model, we’re empowering developers to work smarter and faster. Other IDE updates are also designed to provide deeper insights into code structure, streamline debugging, and improve overall efficiency, ultimately enhancing productivity across our entire product suite.”

The company’s Java and Kotlin IDE, IntelliJ IDEA, was updated with a Logical code structure that allows developers to view the links and interactions between a project’s components.

In addition, K2 mode — where the IDE uses the K2 compiler as its code analysis engine — has been moved out of beta, bringing enhanced code analysis stability, more efficient memory consumption, and better overall IDE performance.

IntelliJ IDEA also added new features for working with Kubernetes applications, including the ability to make your workstation a virtual part of your Kubernetes cluster for easier debugging, and cluster-wide Kubernetes log access with streaming and pattern matching.

Other noteworthy features in IntelliJ IDEA 2024 include better handling of aliasing in the data flow engine, a code formatter that preserves blank lines in code, an improved terminal UI, faster multi-module project compilation, and more.

Other JetBrains IDEs that were updated include: