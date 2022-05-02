The engineering efficiency platform, LinearB, today announced that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding. The financing round was led by Tribe Capital with participation from new investor Salesforce Ventures as well as existing investors Battery Ventures and 83North.

With this, Sri Pangulur, partner at Tribe Capital, will be joining the board at LinearB. This brings the company’s total funding to $71 million.

“LinearB is already being used by more than 100,000 developers around the world to deliver significant and continuous improvement,” said Pangular. “The LinearB approach not only provides comprehensive visibility into the development pipeline for engineering leadership, but also enables organizations to achieve and sustain efficiency improvement.”

The company intends to use this influx of funding to scale its engineering team as well as accelerate the development of its platform. Additionally, LinearB will further its investment in its customer success, sales, and marketing teams in order to strengthen its developer-first mentality to workflow optimization in new markets.

LinearB helps engineering teams identify different automation opportunities in order to deliver sustained improvements.

The platform works to correlate data from existing project management, Git, deployment, and incident management tools to offer workflow metrics that are used to optimize the development process.

According to the company, over the past year, adoption of LinearB has grown exponentially from 1,500 development teams to over 5,000. This growth is due in part to its free tool, which brings development teams pipeline metrics quickly.

“This round of funding expands our group of investors who recognize the vast potential of our developer-first approach to engineering efficiency,” said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder of LinearB. “If you’re excited about cutting-edge developer tech, we invite you to join us. We’re looking for talented individuals around the world—software engineers and customer success, sales and marketing experts—who want to create a category-defining platform.”