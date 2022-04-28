MuleSoft announced its Anypoint Code Builder which helps developers to create APIs and integrations together with Anypoint Flex Gateway and API Governance.

Anypoint Code Builder is an IDE with a user experience built on Visual Studio Code. The IDE includes built-in recommendations and includes a library of building blocks for common API and integration patterns.

“The future of work requires every organization to empower their employees with the tools they need to close the skills gap and level up their developers,“ said Shaun Clowes, chief product officer at MuleSoft. “Developers demand modern, easy-to-use tools so that they can focus on innovation rather than dealing with cumbersome code and inefficient processes.”

MuleSoft also announced universal API management capabilities with two new solutions. Anypoint Flex Gateway enables developers to adapt to any architecture with a flexible and lightweight gateway to manage and secure any service. Anypoint API Governance enables companies to operationalize governance across all of their enterprise APIs by building trust without sacrificing agility by defining central governance rules and applying them to any API at scale.

Anypoint Code Builder will be in beta in the coming months and is expected to be generally available in the second half of 2022. Anypoint Flex Gateway and Anypoint API Governance will be generally available in the coming weeks, according to the company.