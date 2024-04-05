Platform engineering — or the practice of internally developing tools for developers to use — will soon become part of most development teams’ strategies, with Gartner estimating that by 2026, 80% of large software engineering companies will have these teams.

It’s a relatively new concept, so in order to learn more about it, attend PlatformCon 2024, a week-long event that will bring together the most influential minds in the platform and DevOps space. Attendees can delve into various aspects of platform engineering from how to convince your manager, to how to actually build the perfect platform.

Prepare to listen to Platform veterans and thought leaders like Kelsey Hightower, Gregor Hohpe, Charity Majors, Manuel Pais, Nicki Watt, Brian Finster, Mallory Haigh and many others! The event includes over 100 talks in total.

15-minute lightning talks are divided into different tracks, including Stories, Tech, Blueprints, Culture, and Impact, allowing participants to explore the different dimensions of platform engineering.

PlatformCon 2024 will also feature a day focused on open source, where experts will share thoughts, discussions and highlights from the open source community.

The event runs from June 10th until June 14th and features top topics and speakers. Throughout the week, attendees can engage with speakers and fellow participants, gaining valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. The event concludes with a live closing event on Friday.

Attendees will be able to watch all talks at their own pace and join live virtual kickoff events for their region. Speakers will be available for Q&A on the Platform Engineering Slack.

Content provided by PlatformCon and SD Times.