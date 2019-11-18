WhiteSource announced new and expanded support for all of the top five container registries: Docker, Amazon ECR, JFrog Artifactory, Azure Container Registry, and Google Container Registry.

This allows enterprises to track vulnerabilities in file systems, installed packages, image layers and handled archive files without having to manually download and scan containers or images, according to the company.

WhiteSource for Containers offers enterprises using containerized environments a complete solution for managing and securing their open source components throughout the container development lifecycle, according to the company in a post.

Trend Micro announces new cloud security solution

Trend Micro announced the launch of Trend Micro Cloud One, a security services platform.

The platform allows customers to migrate existing applications to the cloud, deliver new cloud-native applications and achieve cloud operational excellence.

“By leveraging AWS Marketplace features like SaaS Contract API, Private Offers, and Consulting Partner Private Offers, customers can contract directly from Trend Micro, or their consulting partners around the world. We are committed to empowering our shared customers with easy and fast procurement and provisioning,” Trend Micro wrote in a post.

Apple and Salesforce announce new products

Apple and Salesforce announced the launch of a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and new Trailhead GO learning app to deliver customer experiences with features exclusive to iOS and iPadOS.

“With Salesforce Mobile, Salesforce and Apple are empowering sales, service and marketing professionals on the go to deliver game-changing customer experiences, powered by AI,” said Bret Taylor, president and chief product officer of Salesforce. “And with Trailhead GO, millions more can now skill up for free, anytime and anywhere, to learn in-demand skills and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The companies also announced the new Salesforce Mobile SDK, optimized for Swift and iOS 13. The full details are available here.

Deepcode announces support for GitLab

DeepCode, an AI-powered platform for code reviews, announced support for public and private repositories on GitLab.com.

The new dashboard offers fast performance, intuitive navigation and removes the need for unnecessary user permissions, according to DeepCode.



“DeepCode brings the knowledge of the global development community to every software developer. The bot uses machine learning to process millions of commits in open source software projects and learns how to find serious coding issues. It identifies bugs before they happen so developers can fulfill their true coding potential and deliver quality products faster,” the company wrote.