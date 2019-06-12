AWS announced its machine learning technology Amazon Personalize is now available. This brings the technology used in Amazon’s website AWS to developers to incorporate into their own applications.

According to the company, developers can take advantage of product recommendations, individualized search results and customized direct marketing, while Amazon handles the infrastructure and machine learning pipeline.

“These artificial intelligence services, like Amazon Personalize, do not require any machine learning experience to immediately train, tune, and deploy models to meet their business demands,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of machine learning at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Testim raises $10 million for its AI based software testing solution

AI-based software testing company Testim announced that it received $10 million in Series B funding, bringing their total capital to $19.5 million.

In a press release, Testim explained it will use the funds to invest in its AI-software testing solution to address the demand for continuous testing “allowing development teams to move at the speed of business without compromising software quality.” It also plans to invest in its mobile app test automation platform, which is in early access.

“To remain competitive, software teams must move faster than ever,” said Oren Rubin, founder and CEO of Testim. “We are helping them test more with much less effort, reducing their release risk and increasing their velocity to market.”

SwiftStack announces new big data analytics solution for hybrid and multi cloud

SwiftStack, providers of multi-cloud data storage and management, announced a data analytics solutions that boasts up to 10 times higher performance, according to the company.

The solution is built for data-driven workloads using popular frameworks and applications like Hadoop, Spark, Presto, TensorFlow, and Hive and enables users to create an AI/ML data pipeline.

“We’re seeing an ever-increasing demand to extract value from data with AI and analytics workloads, and bringing the data closer to compute anywhere, with high performance and low cost is consistently becoming a challenge for enterprises,” said Dipti Borkar, Alluxio vice president of product and marketing at SwiftStack. “SwiftStack’s data analytics solution solves this problem by providing a cost effective yet high performance and rich alternative to power modern data-intensive workloads.”

IBM adds AutoAI to Watson

IBM added a new AutoAI capability to Watson Studio on IBM Cloud that aims to speed up data processes through automation. IBM said that this new capability will free up time for data scientist to work on deploying ML models.

“We have seen that complexity of data infrastructures can be daunting to the most sophisticated companies, but it can be overwhelming for those with little to no technical resources,” said Rob Thomas, general manager of IBM Data and AI. “The automation capabilities we’re putting Watson Studio are designed to smooth the process and help clients start building ML models and experiments faster.”

In addition, AutoAI contains a suite of model types for enterprise data science, such as gradient boosted trees, and is engineered to let users quickly scale ML experimentations and deployment processes, IBM explained in a post.

Apollo raises $22 million for GraphQL-based data graph

GraphQL API technology provider Apollo raised $22 million in growth funding.

The company plans to utilize the money to advance its Data Graph Platform, which allows app developers to build a data graph on top of their company’s existing APIs.

“We need to do more to support and empower app developers,” said Geoff Schmidt, co-founder and CEO of Apollo. “Our goal is for every company in the world to run on a data graph so that app developers can spend their time building great things for the rest of us.